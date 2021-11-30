BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $227.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average is $219.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.