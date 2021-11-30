BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 431,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

