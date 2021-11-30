BTR Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s stock opened at $397.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.26 and a 200-day moving average of $370.03. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

