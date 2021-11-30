BTR Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,277 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.8% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.