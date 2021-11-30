BTC Lite Price Reaches $0.0035 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $64,813.62 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00235118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00089642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.