Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Gold Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.71.

TSE:LUG opened at C$10.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.11 and a 52 week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

