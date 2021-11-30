Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $167.45

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $111.42. 28,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,109. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $110.33 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

