Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Price Target at $14.63

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:NLS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,669. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

