Brokerages Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Price Target at $324.50

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNDNF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$36.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 943. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

