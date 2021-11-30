Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $160.63

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.56. 109,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,246. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,348 shares of company stock valued at $19,733,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

