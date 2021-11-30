Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $160.63

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.63.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.56. 109,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,246. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.67.
In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,348 shares of company stock valued at $19,733,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.