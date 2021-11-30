Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target at $141.60

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FUTU traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,128. Futu has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after buying an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,990,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after buying an additional 615,526 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

