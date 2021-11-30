Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Simmons First National reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

SFNC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $29.09. 2,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,199. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,474,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

