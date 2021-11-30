Brokerages Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total value of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,555 shares of company stock worth $47,183,609 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB traded up $13.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $532.51. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 0.64. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.