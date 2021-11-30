Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $2.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.20. Lincoln National posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Lincoln National stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.34. 55,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,637. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,737,000 after buying an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.