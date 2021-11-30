Brokerages Expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.32.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.