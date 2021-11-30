Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post $18.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.03 million and the lowest is $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

