Brokerages Anticipate Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 59,077 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

