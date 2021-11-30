Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will report sales of $182.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $182.83 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $681.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $684.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $758.66 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $759.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

