Britvic’s (BTVCY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Britvic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82. Britvic has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

