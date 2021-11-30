Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. 7,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,888. Britvic has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.