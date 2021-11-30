Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,578,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

