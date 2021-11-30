Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.00 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will report sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.96 billion and the highest is $12.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $46.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $47.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.28 billion to $48.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.62. 1,103,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,267,655. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.