BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

