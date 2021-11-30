Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. Sells 45,419 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNRL opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

