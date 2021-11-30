Brian Lang Acquires 2,900 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Brian Lang purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,214.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,214.13.

REAL stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.92. 605,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$631.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Several research firms have commented on REAL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.93.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

