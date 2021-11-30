Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,609 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.