Breiter Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.38 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.