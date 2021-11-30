Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,462,000 after acquiring an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.