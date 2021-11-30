Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $424.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

