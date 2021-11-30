Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $582,000. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

