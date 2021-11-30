Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $160.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

