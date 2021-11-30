BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Shares of BWAY opened at $7.57 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrainsWay Company Profile
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
