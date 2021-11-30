BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of BWAY opened at $7.57 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.14.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

