Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of BYD opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

