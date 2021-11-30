Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.56.
Shares of BYD opened at $60.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.00.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
