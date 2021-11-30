Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.17

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bouygues SA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

