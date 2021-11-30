BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the October 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIMI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the first quarter worth about $283,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BOQI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 25.47%.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

