Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,182.01 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 238.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,430.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,310.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,674.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

