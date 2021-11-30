boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BHOOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

BHOOY stock remained flat at $$50.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37.

About boohoo group

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

