Bogart Wealth LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 156.8% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

