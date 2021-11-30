Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

