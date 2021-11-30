Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.54 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.