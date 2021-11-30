BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of MUC opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

