BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, an increase of 319.7% from the October 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of MUC opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
