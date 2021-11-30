BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 504.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 126,620 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period.

Shares of BGIO opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $2.067 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

