BitTube (TUBE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,422.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 88.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $1,422.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 328,541,673 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

