Bitradio Price Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, Bitradio has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $91,178.35 and $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.40 or 0.00767541 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,644,391 coins and its circulating supply is 10,644,387 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

