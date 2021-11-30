Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Tops $2.20 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $492.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

