bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $466,295.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00073032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00095476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.83 or 0.07729262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,331.68 or 1.00146595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

