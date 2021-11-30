Bitcloud Trading 177.1% Higher Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 174.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $303,625.92 and $169.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 177.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,169.68 or 0.98116817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00314091 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00486990 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00184134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001185 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,985,466 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.