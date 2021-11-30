Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Reaches $0.34

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00240359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 36,347,656 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.