Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.45

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.45 and last traded at $73.01, with a volume of 11292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.81.

The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

