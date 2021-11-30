Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $72.45

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.45 and last traded at $73.01, with a volume of 11292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

